PotCoin Trading 5.6% Higher This Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Tux Exchange. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $983.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,378.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.74 or 0.01930573 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.88 or 0.03734749 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00644176 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00736944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00101169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010848 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030361 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00587734 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,223,059 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Poloniex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

