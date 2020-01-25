Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Potlatchdeltic worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 1.40. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.95 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Potlatchdeltic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $473,621.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,979.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $145,563.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,588.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

