PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Position Reduced by Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd

Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd lessened its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,140 shares during the period. PPL comprises approximately 7.9% of Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Whitehelm Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PPL by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPL by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in PPL by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 66,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in PPL by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in PPL by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,150,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,431. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.05.

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $13,025,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,423.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 790,664 shares of company stock valued at $26,840,754 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

