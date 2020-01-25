Premier Asset Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Premier Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,975 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,304,000 after acquiring an additional 83,167 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AT&T by 18.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,231 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after acquiring an additional 878,967 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,215,000 after acquiring an additional 529,341 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,875,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,900,000 after purchasing an additional 296,471 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

