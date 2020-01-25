Premier Asset Management LLC Has $8.58 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Premier Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,833.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,815.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $934.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

