Premier Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,892,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,023.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,387.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,264.90. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,464.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

