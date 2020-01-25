Presearch (PRE) Market Cap Reaches $2.01 Million

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Presearch has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $19,626.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last week, Presearch has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00643591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007987 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00035690 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Presearch Profile

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

Presearch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

