Presima Inc. Acquires 2,800 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Presima Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises approximately 0.3% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 766,387 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 841,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 523,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. Bank of America raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In related news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $216,433.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,718.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $418,875 and have sold 45,801 shares worth $1,983,065. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.19. 862,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $287.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.09 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.05%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

