Presima Inc. Acquires 42,000 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Presima Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Realty Trust accounts for about 0.4% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 115,885 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $1,763,769.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 16,338 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $250,461.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 196,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,775 shares of company stock worth $2,527,818. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,553. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDN. Mizuho lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

