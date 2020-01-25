Presima Inc. Buys 9,800 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Presima Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. SL Green Realty accounts for about 2.9% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Presima Inc. owned 0.23% of SL Green Realty worth $17,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 942.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,729 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 156.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,082,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,525,000 after buying an additional 660,122 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $19,906,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,580,000 after buying an additional 103,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 94.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,941,000 after buying an additional 59,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.22.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.36. 850,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,407. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $96.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

