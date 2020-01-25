Presima Inc. Buys New Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Presima Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,129,000. Healthpeak Properties accounts for 4.0% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. 2,814,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,769. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $37.93.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

