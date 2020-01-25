Presima Inc. Grows Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Presima Inc. raised its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the quarter. Columbia Property Trust accounts for approximately 2.6% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Presima Inc. owned about 0.63% of Columbia Property Trust worth $15,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

CXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

NYSE CXP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. 408,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,336. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Columbia Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Columbia Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

