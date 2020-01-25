Presima Inc. Has $14.40 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Presima Inc. lowered its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 992,900 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Presima Inc. owned 0.22% of Brixmor Property Group worth $14,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $165,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $671,970 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRX remained flat at $$21.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,447,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,091. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $292.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

