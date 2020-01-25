Presima Inc. Has $28.57 Million Stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Presima Inc. cut its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320,800 shares during the quarter. Macerich accounts for about 4.8% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Presima Inc. owned 0.75% of Macerich worth $28,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Macerich by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Macerich by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Macerich by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Macerich by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Macerich by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Macerich stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $25.00. 1,968,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,075. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.71. Macerich Co has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 8.76%. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Macerich news, Director Steve Hash bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,884 shares in the company, valued at $710,812.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Macerich from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp downgraded Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

