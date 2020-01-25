Presima Inc. Has $52.97 Million Holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Presima Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,805,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,900 shares during the quarter. Paramount Group accounts for about 8.8% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Presima Inc. owned 1.67% of Paramount Group worth $52,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 805.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Paramount Group news, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein purchased 33,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $450,066.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,164,852 shares in the company, valued at $164,103,853.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $222,409.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,222,218.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGRE traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.27, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. Paramount Group Inc has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $15.11.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Paramount Group from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

