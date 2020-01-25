Presima Inc. Makes New $13.99 Million Investment in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Presima Inc. bought a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 398,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,985,000. AmeriCold Realty Trust makes up approximately 2.3% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Presima Inc. owned about 0.21% of AmeriCold Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,069,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,482,000 after purchasing an additional 126,475 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Pwmco LLC purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,488,000. Jaguar Listed Property LLC lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 178,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 907,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,826,000 after purchasing an additional 245,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $35.25. 867,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.51.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $466.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AmeriCold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

