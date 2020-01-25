Presima Inc. Makes New Investment in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Presima Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 529,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,000. Sabra Health Care REIT makes up about 1.9% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Presima Inc. owned about 0.26% of Sabra Health Care REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 274,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,860,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Green Street Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 242,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,358. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 739.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.75. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SBRA. Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,717,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

