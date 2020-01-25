Presima Inc. Sells 17,400 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Presima Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Highwoods Properties makes up 0.4% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 146.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 198.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth $203,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.19. 452,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.95 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.