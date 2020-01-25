Presima Inc. Sells 4,300 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Presima Inc. cut its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for about 3.2% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Presima Inc. owned 0.20% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $19,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 94.6% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,006,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,078,000 after purchasing an additional 489,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,662,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,978,000 after purchasing an additional 115,197 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 60.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 197,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after purchasing an additional 74,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Shares of FRT stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $129.81. 226,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,111. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $124.36 and a 12-month high of $141.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.75). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

