Presima Inc. Sells 54,900 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Presima Inc. reduced its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,900 shares during the quarter. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH makes up approximately 5.7% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Presima Inc. owned about 0.14% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $34,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 32,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 36,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.26. 1,916,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,497. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $102.82 and a 1 year high of $136.32. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.31.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $162.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

In related news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,808 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

