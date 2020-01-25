Presima Inc. Sells 8,300 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Presima Inc. lowered its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities makes up approximately 11.3% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Presima Inc. owned about 0.23% of AvalonBay Communities worth $67,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.33. 566,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,677. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.45. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $185.36 and a 1 year high of $222.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 45.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

In other news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.69.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

