Presima Inc. Trims Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Presima Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 680,500 shares during the quarter. Ventas accounts for about 0.4% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in Ventas by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 130,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $58.83. 1,505,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,278. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.12.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.89%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

