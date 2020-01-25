Primecoin Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000520 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand and CoinEgg. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $7,408.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 60.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,467,326 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Cryptopia and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.