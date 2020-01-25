Privatix Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Privatix has a total market cap of $243,323.00 and approximately $2,184.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Privatix token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, COSS and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Privatix has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.56 or 0.03152612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00203532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00123986 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Privatix Profile

Privatix was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

