PRiVCY Price Tops $0.0023 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last week, PRiVCY has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PRiVCY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. PRiVCY has a market cap of $38,522.00 and $5.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00043471 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00057173 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io.

PRiVCY Coin Trading

PRiVCY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

