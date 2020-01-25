PRIZM (PZM) 1-Day Volume Hits $371,620.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. PRIZM has a market cap of $116.27 million and $371,620.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002798 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRIZM Coin Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 548,768,224 coins and its circulating supply is 496,892,516 coins. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

