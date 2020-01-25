Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.97 Billion

Analysts expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to post $16.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.30 billion and the lowest is $16.64 billion. Procter & Gamble posted sales of $16.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year sales of $70.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.70 billion to $70.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $73.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.11 billion to $73.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Procter & Gamble.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $115,977,003.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $92.97 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.