Profile Utility Token (PUT) Hits Market Capitalization of $68,209.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinnest, LBank and Coinrail. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $68,209.00 and approximately $5,471.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00052620 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00073467 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,331.95 or 0.99928784 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00039489 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put.

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Bit-Z, Coinnest, LBank and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

