Project Pai Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.24 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges including HBUS, OOOBTC, BitForex and Huobi. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $19.12 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.70 or 0.05582691 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026560 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00128273 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019837 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033611 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,648,668,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,450,719,362 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HBUS, Huobi, OOOBTC, LBank and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

