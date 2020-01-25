Prometeus Price Reaches $1.33 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Prometeus token can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00015924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and $1.13 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 261.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03114701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,500,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.