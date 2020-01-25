ProximaX Hits Market Cap of $5.98 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. One ProximaX token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono, Bilaxy and Coinsuper. Over the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. ProximaX has a total market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $639,628.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ProximaX Token Profile

ProximaX’s launch date was April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io.

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Bilaxy and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

