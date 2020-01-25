ProxyNode Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $709.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. ProxyNode has a market cap of $172,219.00 and approximately $709.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded 100.4% higher against the US dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.85 or 0.01244568 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00034364 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000819 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 150,318,342 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

