ProxyNode (PRX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $899.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 103.2% higher against the dollar. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $176,700.00 and $899.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.01194062 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00034430 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000809 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 150,239,642 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

