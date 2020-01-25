PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.13.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised PTC Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $86,561.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,004.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,710. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,291,000 after buying an additional 39,302 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 38,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTCT traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.92. The company had a trading volume of 501,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,301. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.02. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $54.37.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

