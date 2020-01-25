PTON 24 Hour Volume Hits $287.00 (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 92.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, PTON has traded up 79.1% against the US dollar. One PTON token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, Bilaxy and Bittrex. PTON has a total market cap of $422,152.00 and approximately $287.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03114701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,939,156,167 tokens. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. The official website for PTON is foresting.io. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PTON Token Trading

PTON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

