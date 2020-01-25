Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,695. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $104,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,975 shares of company stock valued at $358,011. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

