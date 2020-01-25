PUBLYTO Token (PUB) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

PUBLYTO Token (CURRENCY:PUB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. PUBLYTO Token has a total market cap of $215,865.00 and approximately $134.00 worth of PUBLYTO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PUBLYTO Token has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. One PUBLYTO Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Chaince.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PUBLYTO Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.70 or 0.03138122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00202768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PUBLYTO Token Profile

PUBLYTO Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,497,764,594 tokens. PUBLYTO Token’s official Twitter account is @publyto. PUBLYTO Token’s official message board is medium.com/publyto. The official website for PUBLYTO Token is publyto.com.

Buying and Selling PUBLYTO Token

PUBLYTO Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Chaince. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLYTO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLYTO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLYTO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLYTO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLYTO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.