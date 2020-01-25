Pundi X NEM Price Tops $0.0001 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $591,808.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Kryptono. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded down 30.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.56 or 0.03152612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00203532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00123986 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,823,694,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,659,779,197 tokens. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pundi X NEM Token Trading

Pundi X NEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.