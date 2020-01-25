Pundi X (NPXS) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Pundi X has a total market cap of $30.86 million and $715,627.00 worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.46 or 0.05500393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026509 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00128076 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020106 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033588 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

NPXS is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,599,580,301 coins and its circulating supply is 233,938,799,745 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com.

Buying and Selling Pundi X

Pundi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.