Pure Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Pure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.88 or 0.01186371 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00031478 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000055 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000797 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

