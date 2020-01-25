Pure (PUREX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the dollar. Pure has a market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pure coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.67 or 0.01235628 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00031430 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000060 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000826 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure (PUREX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pure’s official website is purexalt.io.

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

