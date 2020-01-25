Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of QTWO opened at $88.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Q2 has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $93.63.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.26 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,010,408.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $1,233,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,200.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,980 shares of company stock valued at $7,802,903. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,125,000 after purchasing an additional 363,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Q2 by 6.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,455,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,123,000 after purchasing an additional 91,115 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 289,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 55,054 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

