Qbic Market Cap Hits $1,579.00 (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Qbic has a market cap of $1,579.00 and $1.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbic coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Qbic has traded down 24.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Creditbit (CRB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbic Coin Profile

Qbic is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. The official website for Qbic is qbic.io. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbic using one of the exchanges listed above.

