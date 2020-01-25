Qbic Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Qbic has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. Qbic has a market capitalization of $1,574.00 and $1.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Creditbit (CRB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbic Profile

QBIC is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qbic’s official website is qbic.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

