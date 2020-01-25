qiibee Price Hits $0.0020 (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded up 68.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One qiibee token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX. qiibee has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $2,478.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, qiibee has traded 61.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.37 or 0.03111776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00123951 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,154,376 tokens. qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com. The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

