Qitmeer Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $764.00 (HLC)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. Qitmeer has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $764.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Qitmeer token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM, Allcoin and Coinnest.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.37 or 0.03111776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00123951 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain.

Qitmeer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allcoin, CoinEgg, CoinBene and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

