Qredit (XQR) Hits Market Capitalization of $334,120.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 55.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Qredit has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $334,120.00 and $557.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000227 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000251 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qredit Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

