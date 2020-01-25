Qtum Price Tops $1.88 on Major Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $181.04 million and approximately $290.74 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $1.88 or 0.00022388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Coindeal, GOPAX and BCEX. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,087,040 coins and its circulating supply is 96,337,020 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Allcoin, LiteBit.eu, Liquid, HitBTC, Gate.io, EXX, Ovis, Liqui, BitForex, Poloniex, BCEX, Kucoin, ABCC, GOPAX, LBank, Bibox, Bleutrade, Coinnest, CoinExchange, Coindeal, OKEx, Huobi, Upbit, Bit-Z, HBUS, Coinsuper, Coinone, OTCBTC, Bithumb, DragonEX, DigiFinex, Bittrex, Iquant, Exrates, Binance, ZB.COM, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Bitfinex, Coinrail, Crex24, BigONE, Bitbns and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.