QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Trading 27.5% Higher Over Last Week

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $488,065.00 and $539,359.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.38 or 0.03095465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00202655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00123944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

