Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $382.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will post $382.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.00 million and the highest is $386.00 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $211.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KWR. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

In other Quaker Chemical news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 36.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,426,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,505,000 after acquiring an additional 380,431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 26.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 195,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after acquiring an additional 40,350 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 12.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 187,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

KWR opened at $169.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $141.79 and a 1-year high of $224.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

